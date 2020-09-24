Homicide investigation underway after remains located in the Black Hills

Police in Rapid City have located the remains of 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser.

Zaiser was reported to have disappeared in the days following the August 24th shooting at Thompson Park that killed two people. In the time since, police had been searching for him in order to talk to him about his association with 36-year-old Arnson Absolu of Bronx, New York at the time of the shooting.

Earlier in September, Absolu was found in New York City and was placed under arrest for the homicides of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy, in relation to the August 24th shooting.

Authorities investigation into Zaiser’s disappearance led them to search a forested area north of Sheridan Lake. During the search of this location, authorities found Zaiser’s remains. Authorities say his remains were located in a manner consistent with an attempt to conceal the body.

An autopsy has been conducted, but authorities say further forensic testing will be needed in order to determine the cause of death.