PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is looking for a person of interest following a homicide in Pine Ridge early Saturday morning, April 1.

According to Oglala Sioux Tribe DPS, Trent L. Brewer is a person of interest in the incident.

Do not approach the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous. Contact the OST CID agent Quintana at 605-867-8100 or FBI agent Healy at 605-400-8399. Or call your local police department.