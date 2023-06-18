SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls had a familiar guest artist for Saturday night’s concert. Mato Wayuhi was a Sioux Falls resident before becoming a popular hip-hop artist and composer.

It was a packed crowd at the Levitt at the Falls that started off with Pine Ridge’s Stella Standingbear.

But for the night’s headliner, Mato Wayuhi, it was a hometown reunion.

“I started making music here, I started doing some performances when I was 16 years old just around town, and then I went to school at the University of Southern California in LA,” Wayuhi said.

“You know, I had heard about Mato as he was actually a student of one of our staff members, and as we were talking about it, she goes ‘I think he’d be a hit, let’s bring him home,’ and we are so glad we could do that,” Levitt Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

And a hit he was.

Not only does Wayuhi perform music, he also composes it for FX’s Hulu series “Reservation Dogs.”

“I’ve been doing the past three seasons of the show, and it’s been really fun. It’s my first time composing for film and television, and so it’s been pretty exciting,” Wayuhi said.

“So, he’s been very successful, but yet, he continues to come home and to kind of fill his bucket here in Sioux Falls, and we’re just happy to be a part of his story,” Halverson said.

Wayuhi says this concert feels like a homecoming and a tribute.

“I have a lot of family and a lot of friends and a lot of community members that are here to support me and to just have fun, so it feels very reciprocal as they helped raise me, so it feels like I’m just paying it forward for them tonight,” Wayuhi said.

Wayuhi is also on the 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 list. Another South Dakota local is set to perform at the Levitt at the Falls on July 7th — Franklin Waln, who grew up on the Rosebud Reservation.