SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KELO)– A Sioux Center, Iowa man will be playing in the Super Bowl. Christian Rozeboom, a standout for the SDSU Jackrabbits, now plays linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams.

Both Kole Hooyer and Brodie Van Regenmorter play on the Sioux Center football team and have known Christian since they were young. They say they will be glued to the TV on Sunday hoping to get a glimpse of their hometown hero.

“It inspires me because it shows that small-town boys can get it done too, and I just think it’s pretty sweet,” said Kole.

Brodie says Christian has always stayed humble.

“I knew him since I was like six, I always dressed up for Halloween as him, I used to be the water boy with him and he was always thanking me for giving him water he was always just a polite guy and never had a big head about anything.”

Sioux Center has a population of around 7500 people. Ethan Fink, a junior says there is a sense of pride for the whole town.

“It’s a fun feeling for us just to have someone from our town be on that big of a stage, so it’s cool,” Fink said.

Hanson: So you will be watching the game on Sunday?

Fink: “Definitely”

Hanson: What is going to be going through your mind as you are watching that?

“I’m just hoping Christian makes a big play, if he does we will be cheering pretty loud from home,” said Fink.

His High School Football Coach, Tim Van Regenmorter still talks with him on a regular basis.

He says Christian is a great example of staying humble, working hard and having god-given talent.

“In small-town Iowa, you don’t really know how big can a kid go and you knew he had a great work ethic and had the it-factor when he played here so to sit back and now think of that, seems like yesterday I was sitting in the indoor facility in Brookings watching his fist ever collegiate thing to now playing for the Rams,” said Regenmorter.

His parents, Arlyn and Beth say Christian’s success can be directly tied to the coaches he’s had.

Van Regenmorter and others helped get Christian to where he is today, preparing to play in a Super Bowl.

“He still has a great relationship with his high school coaches, on to SDSU where coach Stig and Jimmy Rogers, the linebackers coach saw the talent and encouraged him to, go after him, and he wasn’t even sure about himself but they went out on a limb by letting him play middle linebacker as a redshirt freshman and he took it to heart,” said Arlyn.

Right now Christian is a backup linebacker and his High School coach says on Sunday he will be looking for number 56, especially when the special teams unit is on the field.

“It’s just a complete scan of where’s the long hair, where’s it at, and yeah that’s what I think it will be like to is he on the field and where’s he’s at, and incredibly proud of him playing in it.”

Christian will be the 2nd Sioux Center resident to play in the Super Bowl. Vern Den Herder played 12 seasons and won a ring with the 1972 Dolphins.