Homeowners thankful for support after tornado hits neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heather Ridge residents hit hard this week by a tornado are grateful for the help of volunteers.

From bringing food and water to driving through with trailers, Curt Aden says people from all over are lending a hand in his neighborhood’s time of need. Aden says his bedroom window was hit by a flying trampoline from 200 yards away during the storm.

“A ton of people coming together today and willing to help out. I think a lot of work was accomplished in a short amount of time,” Aden said.

Aden says there’s still a lot of work left to do but the cleanup is off to a quick start.