SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction of Veterans Parkway continues south of Sioux Falls.

The six-lane highway will one day connect I-90 with I-29 to act as sort of a bypass around the city, but as we found out not everyone is pleased with what’s happening.

Homeowners in this neighborhood never thought they would be looking at this…..earth scrapers and bulldozers.

In June, crews began constructing the southern half of Veterans Parkway. Ever since then this highway project has paved the way for a lot of homeowners’ concerns.

“It’s safety, that’s why you have such a following out here,” Darwin Kampa said.

A big following. When they heard we were doing a story on Veterans Parkway, they came out in droves to voice their concerns.

They’re worried the six-lane highway that will handle close to 30,000 vehicles a day is being built so close to their homes.

“A semi is 70 thousand pounds loaded, it takes 265 feet to stop at 60 mph that’s 130 feet off this person’s property here and the one back further is 120 feet,” Kampa said.

“My concern is the safety mainly and also the noise,” Wayne Wilhelmi said.

Wayne Wilhelmi built his house in 2015 and was never told Veterans Parkway was going to be in his backyard.

“So if there’s any ice if the vehicle leaves the road it’s going to be that house or that house,” Wilhelmi said.

But the city says landowners have been well informed and knew about this highway for years.

“We’re going to design this so it’s a corridor that meets today’s needs and the future needs of the growing city,” Public Works Director Mark Cotter said.

The homeowners would like to see a wall built to help buffer the noise and better protect their homes.

But Cotter says there won’t be a wall.

“It’s not part of the design, so it’s not required and ultimately with the posted speed limit of 55 mph a wall is absolutely not needed,” Cotter said.

“My biggest concern is, I drive Veterans Parkway when I go to work at Brandon, it’s not a 55 mph parkway it’s limited at that there’s a lot of people driving 70 out there so if you can imagine a wet rainy night and a semi gets off track and comes over here and ends up in this residence here,” Kampa said. “It’s going to totally change our way of life here it is.”

The city is going to plant trees and bushes to help buffer the noise and add high-tension cable guardrails, but the homeowners say that’s not enough.

The city provided KELOLAND News with the following information:

Regarding safety, please know this roadway was designed to meet the most current and stringent roadway safety design requirements.

The roadway design did not require guardrail, however, based on public input, we ADDED three elements to address public concerns:

We added three-cable high tension guardrail. We narrowed the center median to pull the driving lanes further away from the property. We added landscaping (trees and bushes) to soften the landscape in the public right of way.

This link shows you the renderings of the area that we have shared with the neighborhood.

Scroll to the bottom and select the image: Harmony Estates 83rd looking south and Harmony Estates 83rd looking east. These images show an aerial map and examples/renderings of what the embankment would look like. Images attached for your reference.

Additional information about the project:

South Veterans Parkway is the final 8.5 miles of Veterans Parkway to be built.

Planning for this corridor started in 1993.

The first environmental assessment was approved in 2003 and was subsequently updated in 2011.

The current roadway alignment and general design has not changed since 2011.

Future Traffic Volumes: 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles per day.

Posted speed will be 55 mph.

We encourage residents to visit southveteransparkway.com for project updates and information