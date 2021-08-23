Homeowner shares message about locking up after weekend incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s something we report on a lot on KELOLAND News: unlocked cars and garages.

In fact, Sioux Falls police say two cars with the key FOBs inside were stolen from an unlocked garage over the weekend in northeast Sioux Falls.

One car was wrecked and another was found in an apartment parking lot.



It’s not the only time an open garage was targeted over the weekend.

It was a relaxing Friday night in Deric Terrell’s home.

“Just hanging out, just had gotten the kids to sleep,” Sioux Falls resident Deric Terrell said.

That is until the Sioux Falls man looked at a surveillance screen in his house and saw a pair of eyes.

“This is the camera that he looked right into,” Terrell said.

Terrell says it seems a few intruders got into his open garage and at least one car that was unlocked, although the keys were in the house.

Nothing was taken, but it does highlight the importance of locking up.

Unfortunately, Sioux Falls Police public information officer Sam Clemens say cases of unlocked cars and garages are very common in Sioux Falls, something he’s been warning against for years.

“The criminal, they’re looking for the easy opportunities, and so they’re not going to waste their time breaking a window, which could attract attention. They’re not going to waste their time trying to pry open a door, which is going to take time when they can walk another block and maybe find a car that’s left unlocked or a garage that’s been left open,” Sioux Falls Police Department PIO Sam Clemens said.

On top of making sure your car and garage are locked up, police say another way to deter criminals is outdoor lighting.

“South Dakota is great. We live in one of the greatest places in the world, but we’ve got to lock our doors. We’ve got to do those little things to protect ourselves,” Terrell said.

Terrell says he doesn’t normally leave his garage open, but in this case he was getting ready to get into the hot tub in his garage.

He has filed a police report.

No arrests have been made.