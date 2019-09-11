Homeowner dragged woman out of window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night’s storm didn’t just damage trees and power lines, but also several buildings including homes.

South of West 41st Street, around 44th Street and Glendale roads are blocked by trees and people will be cleaning up debris for days.

Many can’t leave the neighborhood.

Dale Dorman says his neighbor lady was hit in the neck after her roof caved in.

“They had to drag Michelle out through the window and take her over to 45th street to get to the ambulance,” Dorman said.

Dorman hopes she’ll be OK. He had some damage to the siding of his home.

He says he’s never seen his street look like this.

