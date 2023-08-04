SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Security cameras are an important tool in helping police catch car thieves. A Sioux Falls homeowner showed us footage from his Ring camera of a car theft that happened at his neighbor’s house. The crime has the homeowner adding more cameras around his property.

It was just before daybreak, on July 10th, in this quiet southeast Sioux Falls neighborhood when someone strolled up the driveway across the street from Brett Jorgensen and drove off with a 2018 Subaru Forrester.

“I was excited that we actually were able to get something that showed the theft in progress,” Jorgensen said.

The theft hits a little too close to home for Jorgensen.

“It was shocking, yeah, because we really haven’t had any, it’s the first car theft in this neighborhood that I’m aware of,” Jorgensen said.

We showed the video to Sioux Falls police who pointed out how casually the thief carried out the crime.

“And it’s not like they’re tearing out of there recklessly. They’re not trying to draw attention to themselves. So he just drives away like he owns it and most of the time, that’s not going to raise any eyebrows. People aren’t going to think anything different,” Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Dept. said.

Several homes in the neighborhood do have security cameras installed providing an unblinking view of any potential suspicious activities up and down the street.

“I think more and more people are interested in getting them as well. Especially after hearing what happened in our neighborhood,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen, himself, has since installed three additional cameras around his house all of them equipped with motion-detecting floodlights.

“That’s going to be a big deterrent. If somebody’s going to approach your house and all of a sudden, your whole place lights up, my hope is that it would scare them away,” Jorgensen said.

That gives Jorgensen a total of five cameras on his property, all ready to roll while giving him an added layer of surveillance should a thief try to target the neighborhood again.

We spoke to the victim of the car theft, who declined to go on camera. She says, with the help of police, they were able to locate her vehicle just a few hours later. She says an interior electronic panel was torn out. She now drives a new vehicle.