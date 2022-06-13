SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Flashing lights filled Nelson Park near 10th and Cliff Saturday night after a man was found unresponsive.

“We had some people who found a guy who was unconscious and I think the police officers were the first ones who started doing CPR and giving life saving measures, and then ultimately he was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Police Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Police believe the man’s death was alcohol-related and not suspicious. They say the man was homeless and his relatives are being notified.

Meanwhile, Police arrested 32-year-old Madit Mogndal for Aggravated Assault Sunday morning. He’s accused of stabbing another man in the head with a drill bit at Heritage Park. The two men were arguing when things turned violent. The victim’s expected to be okay.

Both incidents involved homeless people in Sioux falls parks.

“As our city has grown so has our homeless population, but if you look at a lot of our homeless population they’re underlying challenges that they are experiencing in the forms of addiction and mental health,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “In fact, a majority of them are experiencing one or both of those issues, and we see a lot of people at the length that are homeless.”

TenHaken says The Link is one way the city is trying to address the issue. It is a safe place for people experiencing a non-violent behavioral health crisis or needing care for a substance abuse disorder.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has a unit that patrols the parks, Sgt Joel Dalton is one of those officers. He says a police presence in parks is important. Today we caught up with him while he was patrolling Falls Park.

“Some of the park definitely have more of a police presence just with the traffic, Falls Park itself here we are in and the Farmer’s Market we get a lot of traffic from outside visitors,” said Sergeant Joel Dalton. “A lot of events down here it’s one of our flagship parks, it just depends on where the park is and what’s located there and how it services the city of Sioux Falls.”

Park officers were on the scene first in both incidents.

Dalton says he gets a positive response from people as he patrols the park. He says the vast majority are happy to see him and often give him a wave.