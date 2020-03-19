Homeless shelter stepping up sanitation for guests amid coronavirus pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to stay home and self quarantine, but what about those who don’t have a place to call home?

On Tuesday night, The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House had 91 men and 31 women stay the night, which put them over capacity by 22 people. With the CDC recommending no more than groups of 10 getting together, they’re stepping up their sanitation procedures to make sure everyone stays sanitary.

Bishop Dudley resident Billy Stehlak is already used to not having many places to go, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped his situation.

“It’s just kind of boring: the library is shut down, the bank is shut down, The Banquet, Burger King, McDonald’s, everything’s been shut down for all this,” Stehlak said.

He’s just one of many guests at the house, which has been holding over capacity the past couple of nights.

“We try not to get too close to anybody,” Stehlak said.

Which makes social distancing a near impossibility.

“It’s just changed here, man. This virus has got… everybody afraid. We can’t shake hands, no more knuckle bumps, we have to do elbow bumps and stuff like that,” Stehlak said.

Executive Director Madeline Shields says the pandemic is all the more reason to give people a home.

“And we will continue to do whatever we need to do to help the folks who need shelter,” Shields said.

That includes taking the necessary precautions to keep things sanitary. They’ve rented four hand washing stations that sit at the entrance; guests must use them every time enter the house. Staff have also been working longer hours and performing more thorough cleaning methods.

“We’re washing tables, we’re washing all of our surfaces with hot soapy water and then we’re rinsing them and then we’re sanitizing them with a bleach and water mixture,” Shields said.

Stehlak and other residents are lending a hand too.

“I clean the door handles, door knobs, light switches, windows, inside and out, I help with the bunks,” Stehlak said.

New sleeping rules are also in effect, asking everyone to avoid sleeping face to face. Even though he says it can feel a bit cramped, Stehlak says it’s still more comforting than being anywhere else.

“It’s better that way. Everyone just wants to make sure we don’t get sick, inside or out. That’s why everybody doesn’t go walking around outside that much,” Stehlak said.

Shields says that if anyone would like to help the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, not to come and physically volunteer, but they do need food and hygiene donations to keep up with all the residents.

You can learn more about the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House by visiting their website.