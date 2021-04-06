Homeless man targeted in check cashing scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a check-cashing scam where three suspects conned a homeless man into doing their dirty work while they made off with thousands of dollars.

For the second time in two weeks, Sioux Falls police say a homeless man became the target of a check cashing scheme.

“He was approached by three males who were driving a black Dodge Caravan with California plates,” Lt. Adam Petersen said.

Police say that van turned out to be a rental vehicle.

The suspects told the homeless man they’d give him money if he signed several fake payroll checks, which he did.

“They went around town to five different banks and cashed over $21,000 in checks,” Lt Adam Petersen said.

But it gets worse. After getting the checks cashed, the three suspects then pulled a fast one on the homeless man.

“The gentleman was promised a 10% cut from those, however, they gave him $10 to go prepay at a gas station and when he left the vehicle they took off and left him high and dry,” Lt. Petersen said.

Taking whatever personal belongings he had with them.

Police are still investigating the incident and searching for the three suspects, but want to remind people not to fall for these types of scams.

This isn’t the first time this kind of crime has made headlines in the area.



Sioux Falls Police arrested four people from Georgia in 2013. The men stole checks from the mail to get account numbers and signatures, and hired homeless people to cash them.

All together, they wrote out 48 fake checks.

The scam totaled more than $150,000

Police also caught a group doing something similar in 2017.