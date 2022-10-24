RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall and winter are some of the busiest times of the year for organizations that help the homeless. In Rapid City, the Hope Center and Cornerstone Mission are two places where homeless people can turn.

As you can see, things are cooling off here in Rapid City. At the Hope Center, Executive Director Melanie Timm says during the winter months, the facility sees about 200 guests a day.

When temperatures cool down, people can come to the Hope Center for a warm meal or cup of coffee. The agency also offers winter clothes and a place to sit and warm up.

“The resources are few and the numbers are great, but everyone does the best that they can,” Timm said.

Over at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, all 60 beds are full and 10 people are currently sleeping on the floor. Without enough staff, Executive Director Lysa Allison says the mission has had to adjust.

“People who are perfectly fine sleeping outside in the summer, it doesn’t really bother them. But during the winter, they want to be inside where it is warm, I mean who wouldn’t? That’s what we want to do is take care of all of those people and the curtailing of those services has been very painful for us on many levels. Our hope is we can get more staff in so we can resume what we want to be doing,” Allison said.

In the meantime, both the Cornerstone Mission and Hope Center are looking for volunteers as the busy season ramps up.

“We have quite a few volunteers that come in on a regular basis that support the services here and work directly with those who are coming in and needing help. Volunteers are very much appreciated,” Timm said.

The Cornerstone Mission Executive Director urges people to keep checking with the mission if they need a place to stay, beds may open up by the hour. Both homeless facilities are looking for warm clothing donations, which includes items like socks, boots, coats and gloves.