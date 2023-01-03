RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Western South Dakota has seen a lot of snow over the last couple weeks. And for people without homes, cold temperatures and winter weather could mean life or death.

Wintertime for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission is normally a busy time of year. But with recent winter storms, it’s been even busier.

Right now, all of the 60 beds at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission are full, with over 40 people sleeping on the floor.

“The last few weeks have been pretty horrible weather-wise with extremely low temperatures and of course the blizzard weather so we are just opening up the doors 24/7 just so that anybody who wants in, is safe,” Lysa Allison, Exec. Dir. of Cornerstone Rescue Mission, said.

The Rapid City Fire Department says cold temperatures and so much snow can be deadly for people who stay outside for too long.

“If it gets super cold like it was a couple weeks ago where we have significantly below zero temperatures, frostbite can set in in as little as 30 seconds to exposed skin. Within ten minutes if they are not appropriately dressed for the winter it could be dangerous for them,” Lt. David Rohlf, Mobile Medic, said.

Cornerstone’s Executive Director Lysa Allison says with more people at the facility, more donations and resources are needed.

“Right now we need cold cereal and cream of mushroom soup, salad dressing of all kinds but I know that they like ranch the best and gently used towels, ” Allison said.

Regardless of how busy the Cornerstone Rescue Mission is, Allison says it’s so important that the homeless have a roof over their head during this time.

One way you can help the Cornerstone Rescue Mission is by volunteering your time at the shelter or the thrift store.