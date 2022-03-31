SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old Sioux Falls man has been indicted on child exploitation charges as the result of an investigation by the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.

Jayden Kusiek Wolf appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on March 25, where he was publicly indicted on two counts of production of child pornography. Wolf also faces multiple charges at the state level for related crimes.

Wolf is accused of using Snapchat to solicit child pornography from two minors, according to court documents.

The usernames Zayz222, Zayz242, xavierroe, Xavier1, Xavier U and Xav R, are believed to have been among the names Wolf used.

Wolf is currently in federal custody pending trial.