Homebuyer out $47,000 after email scam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls resident was scammed out of nearly $50,000 after receiving an email from a fake title company.

At police briefing on Monday, Sgt. Robert Forster said the person was in the process of buying a home and had been in contact with the real estate agent through email.

The victim received an email from a title company asking for $47,000. Sgt. Forster said the homebuyer sent the money to the scammer.

Detective with the Sioux Falls Police Department are working with the victim to possibly recover the money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 