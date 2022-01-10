Homebuyer out $47,000 after email scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls resident was scammed out of nearly $50,000 after receiving an email from a fake title company.

At police briefing on Monday, Sgt. Robert Forster said the person was in the process of buying a home and had been in contact with the real estate agent through email.

The victim received an email from a title company asking for $47,000. Sgt. Forster said the homebuyer sent the money to the scammer.

Detective with the Sioux Falls Police Department are working with the victim to possibly recover the money.