Homebuilders Association of the Sioux Empire’s Repair Affair celebrate 26 years

Tuesday marks 26 years of the Homebuilders Association of the Sioux Empire’s Repair Affair.

Since 1993, volunteers have helped people stay in their homes longer by doing things like repairing a handrail or building a wheelchair ramp.

“This family has an 11-year-old that is confined to a wheelchair, has a rare genetic disease. And this is very common. Most of our clients, people that apply for this are elderly, but we do get people who have children that unfortunately are in wheelchairs and this makes a person, the things you and I take for granted, a lot easier,” Brad Mair with the Homebuilders Association of the Sioux Empire said.

The Homebuilders Association encourages people to apply for the program. Right now they have more volunteers than projects.