Homebound in the haze

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in KELOLAND are embracing Friday’s rain not just for the relief from the dry conditions, but also for its impact on breaking up our smoky skies. The thick air has kept many people indoors waiting for conditions to improve.

Mark and Alexandra Swanson ducked under the McKennan Park picnic shelter when rain interrupted their morning walk with their dog Jo Jo.

“Thank goodness for the rain today,” Alexandra said.

It’s good to get outdoors again for the Swansons, since the smoke from Canadian wildfires has kept them homebound.

“For instance, when it’s so hot and then the smoke, I couldn’t go out in the evenings, with my dog, so we had to play with her in the house,” Alexandra Swanson said.

“When you go out, you can hardly breath the stuff, you know? So, just stayed in the house,” Mark Swanson said.

Deb Billion is hosting a garage sale at her McKennan Park home. You could call it a Canadian fire sale.

“It smells like Canadian smoke,” Billion laughs.

Billion is hoping the smoke won’t prevent potential customers from browsing through her garage.

“It’s just not our normal. It’s not healthy for us. And it’s not our normal atmosphere, so I don’t think it’s good for anybody to be inhaling a lot of smoke,” Billion said.

“C’mon Jo Jo,” Alexandra Swanson said.

The Swansons are grateful the haze hasn’t caused any health problems for them. But they’ll be pleased if the rain can scour the smoke so they, and Jo Jo, can breath easy, once again.

Alexandra Swanson is originally from Las Vegas, so she says she’s used to dealing with smoke from wildfires in California.