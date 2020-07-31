Home sweet Huset’s: Return approaching

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend brings an eagerly-anticipated return to eastern South Dakota near Brandon: racing at Huset’s Speedway. Sunday’s races will mark the first there since 2017.

“People are all pumped up in Sioux Falls and Minnesota, Iowa, Wyoming. I mean I’ve had people from Wyoming and Iowa calling me, wanting tickets, but I’m just an old retired flag man now,” fan Doug Clark said.

Clark is a fan, sure, but the man knows his racing.

“I’m in to the Knoxville hall of fame, Huset’s hall of fame, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, and now Fairmont, Minnesota [Hall of Fame],” Clark said.

Even if you’re not in multiple hall of fames, Sunday is reason to celebrate for the local racing community. Sprint car racer Sam Henderson from Tea will be racing here Sunday night.

“I’m really excited to come here and race, hopefully, every race for the rest of the year would be awesome,” Henderson said.

He and many others are already familiar with the racing tradition here.

“Been here about every Sunday night for my entire life, until up, the point where it closed, and I’m just real excited to see it open again, but it’s like, tradition,” Henderson said. “This track is known for Sunday nights.”

Races start at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are currently on sale online.