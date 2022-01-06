Home-grown veterinarians through new SDSU program

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time ever, students have the opportunity to become veterinarians in the state of South Dakota, through a new curriculum offered at South Dakota State University.

One of the things that sets this program apart from other veterinary medicine programs across the country is the smaller class sizes, allowing students to create close connections with their professors and peers.

“I get to be with all these like-minded individuals and get to talk about all these things that interest me and see what interests other people every single day. We are constantly learning, which is something I really enjoy doing,” said Lauren Skoglund, a first year veterinary student.

