Home for the holidays…shoveling snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter made its return to KELOLAND yesterday, and the cleanup is well underway, including one man who isn’t accustom to shoveling snow.

Erick Anderson is visiting his parents for Christmas and decided to pick up a shovel following yesterday’s blizzard.

“Well, I need the exercise to tell you the truth. I’ve been cooped up inside,” Sioux Falls native Erick Anderson said.

The Sioux Falls native has spent most of the past two decades living in Southern California.

“We have two seasons there, hot and not so hot,” Anderson said.

He missed out on a “not so hot” 71 degrees today. Anderson says he could do without South Dakota’s frigid wind gusts, but is looking forward to a white Christmas.

“It’s a lot better than nothing, just bare sidewalks and bare trees and gray skies, so you may as well have a little snow, right,” Anderson said.

Anderson opted not to wander out into the elements on Wednesday, and for good reason.

“A case of just not getting stuck because I have my parents in the car, so I didn’t want to get caught in a rut or a drift or something like that and spin out, and then have to get pushed out or something like that,” Anderson said.

Another member of the Anderson family wasn’t so fortunate.

“My brother was driving back from Rochester yesterday, and he stopped in Fairmont because he couldn’t get all the way here back to Sioux Falls because visibility was so bad,” Anderson said.

Something you’re unlikely to experience in Camarillo, California.

Anderson may get to shovel again as he won’t head home until early January.