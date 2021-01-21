Home donated to Call to Freedom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to a donation, a new housing project for victims of human trafficking in South Dakota will be getting a boost.

If you’re in the market to buy a home, this could soon be one of your options.

Moussa ‘Moses’ Nour, has lived in Sioux Falls for nearly 50 years. He is from Israel and had originally bought the home for family if they joined him in Sioux Falls. He’s now donating it to Call to Freedom.

“My mom always instilled in us that we need to help the less fortunate, and I’ve been blessed to live in this wonderful country, most people take it for granted, and I succeeded in what I do and I decided why not give something to someone else,” donated home, Moussa ‘Moses’ Nour said.

All the money raised through the sale of the home will go towards the Marissa’s Housing Project, which will provide housing for survivors of human trafficking.

“It will be 12 units that are a combination of three bedrooms, two bedrooms, and one bedrooms,” executive director of Call to Freedom, Becky Rasmussen said.

While the home is not on the market just yet, it will be soon.

“It’s a three bedroom, two bath, 1,488 square feet, huge backyard, there’s tons of updates with the home,” real estate agent, owner of Illuminate Real Estate backed by Keller Williams Realty of Sioux Falls, Lance Ubben said.

Rasmussen is thankful for the donation of the home and says it will make a difference for the project.

“This will be a significant part of the dollars that we need to raise, through the sale of this home, and so we are excited about that, I think more than anything I get moved, and we as an organization get moved like Moses when they have a heart to give,” Rasmussen said.

While Moses says he didn’t necessarily want people to know he was the one who made the donation, he hopes to inspire others to give back.

“I just believe that when you give something you don’t need somebody patting you on the back telling you hey I’m giving this, as long as God knows that is all I care,” Nour said. “Hoping the public and people will give to raise enough money to help somebody else, that’s the whole purpose of it.”

The home will go on the market on January 29th.

Rasmussen says they plan to break ground for the Marissa’s Housing Project this year. They have a goal to raise $600,000.