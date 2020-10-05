Home damaged from fire on 12th Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to an early morning fire Sunday in the 3800 block of East 12th street in the city.

When crews arrived, they reported smoke was coming from the lower level of the home. Upon further investigation, flames were seen coming from the area. According to Fire Rescue, crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

While there were no occupants inside, a search of the home was able to find a pet cat who was brought out safely. The home sustained fire damage to the basement and smoke damage throughout. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.