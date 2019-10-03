Home being destroyed in Lotta neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A house is being destroyed in the Lotta neighborhood Thursday morning.

KELOLAND News took a photo of the home being bulldozed. In April, the city council approved a flood buyout program of homes, rental properties and businesses north of Lotta to Tomar Park and all of Rose Street. All together, the city would like to buy 55 properties.

The city plans to pay for it with $1 million in surplus funds from 2018. In the future, the money will be put aside in the CIP park land acquisition project fund.

The area, near Tomar Park, experienced major flooding as the Big Sioux River overflowed its banks in March.