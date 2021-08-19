Hollywood’s most famous car builder will be at Automania

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hollywood’s most famous car builder is in town this week for Automania, but also to shoot part of a documentary on his life.



You may not recognize the name Jay Ohrberg, but you’ll definitely recognize his cars.

“I am a car guy all the way,” Jay Ohrberg said.

Ohrberg says he got into cars at an early age.

“When I first got out of the Army, I built a dragster and went 169.56 mph, which at the time was the world’s fastest car,” Ohrberg said.

His next car put him on the fast track to Hollywood.

“I had this idea for some reason to build this car with two bathtubs and a toilet and a Chrysler motor, so I built this car and they made a toy model of it and Johnny Carson had me and the car on his show,” Ohrberg said.

From there, business began to rev up.

“Then car shows started calling me and wanted to rent it and I thought geez I can make a living on these cars,” Ohrberg said.

His creations became the driving force behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic cars.

For instance, the Pursuit Car for the tv show ‘Knight Rider’, the police cruiser from ‘Robo Cop’ and the Batmobile from the blockbuster film ‘Batman Returns,’ along a number of other movie creations.

“So I built him the Batmobile, the Missile, the Bat Shield, the boat, everything for the movie I built them, two or three of them, 18 different vehicles,” Ohrberg said.

Ohrberg also built the world’s longest car, this 100 foot limousine.

“It’s got 26 wheels two drivers one in the front and one in the back it has a pool with a diving board and a hot tub,” Ohrberg said.

His cars and popularity have taken him all over the world.

This week a crew is shooting a documentary on his life and while in Sioux Falls he’ll also be the guest celebrity at Automania.

Ohrberg will be signing autographs at Automania which is this Saturday at Spring Brooke in Beaver Creek, Minnesota.

