Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Holiday travel season is upon us. If you’ll be flying, the Rapid City Regional Airport is ready to make your experience as stress-free as possible.

The holiday season is a time for joy, so being able to avoid travel woes is a must on everyone’s travel list.

“A few tips, our parking lot does tend to fill up during the holiday season. So if you can find an alternative method of arrival, including Lyft or Uber, you can also share rides.” Marketing Manager Megan Johnson Said

“There’s a number of things that you can do. Even though we are a smaller airport, we’re known for having a quick checkpoint but we still always say come at least two hours prior to your scheduled departure,” said Deputy Airport Director For Finance and Administration Toni Broom.

While traveling this holiday season, through the Rapid City Regional Airport, they want everybody to know that they are actually open 24/7. With staff always on hand to help you out if you need. And just in case you do get stuck, instead of going outside in the cold, they have places for you to stay inside.

“Invest in the TSA precheck. That will often save you time at the checkpoint and it can save a little bit of taking the shoes off and coats off and things like that so there’s really a number of things that a traveler can do to help make that experience a better one,” Broom said.

The airport recommends being packed appropriately so that you can expedite your check-in experience.

“Be aware of what can go in your carry-on bags including the liquids rule with TSA. If you’re traveling with a firearm be sure to check TSA regulations to make sure that you are complying with all of their requirements. That’ll help your screening process move a little bit more quickly,” Johnson said.

A majority of airlines offer their own apps as well that provide extra information while traveling.

The Rapid City Regional Airport also says that you can view flight updates on their website.