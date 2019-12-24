Holiday travelers enjoying mother nature’s gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though the weather has been unseasonably warm this Christmas, the South Dakota Department of Public safety is still reminding all drivers to use caution, because depending on where you’re traveling, the weather conditions are always subject to change.

Unlike past Christmas’, mother nature is giving holiday travelers a gift this year.

“So far the weather’s been perfect, haven’t had any problems the roads are clean and clear,” Ryan Christensen said.

Ryan Christensen would like it to stay that way because he’s ready to celebrate the holidays with his two sons who are coming home from military duty.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol wants to remind people that just because the weather is nice for traveling, you still should always have a winter survival kit in your car, buckle up, avoid distractions like your cell phones and don’t let your guard down, because you never know what’s around the corner.

“They’re talking flurries, maybe freezing rain so you never know if that does come through that can change road conditions pretty quick so you just have to plan ahead,” Trooper Steve Schade said.

Trooper Steve Schade says he’s already noticed quite a bit more traffic today than yesterday and it could pick up throughout the remainder of the week.

Christensen only has to drive 50 miles back to Brookings, but offers this advice to anyone who has to travel.

“Just take it slow, no rush, get there when you can, better than the airports,” Christensen said.

Rules of the road to follow to ensure this Christmas is memorable and not regrettable.

The last fatality-free Christmas Holiday weekend occurred in 2015.

The deadliest Christmas holiday period was in 1976 when 10 people died on South Dakota’s highways.