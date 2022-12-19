SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the end of the week draws near, more people will begin traveling for the holidays. Unfortunately, many of us will be making those trips in dangerously cold weather. People we talked with tell us they will still travel, but they may take some extra precautions.

According to AAA, more than a third of the people living in KELOLAND will be traveling for the holidays. Lindsey Ellwein is part of the 93 percent of those travelers who will be driving.

“We always make it a priority to make it home,” said Ellwein.

Ellwein, her husband and their dog Miller will be facing some dangerously cold temperatures as they head for Des Moines.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking at times,” she said.

Tom Hanson: Are you going to be taking any precautions?

“My husband is the driver most of the time, so we keep an eye on the website to check how the roads are, and if they are too icy, we might go a day later.”

Meteorologist Adam Rutt says the forecast is looking ominous for travelers.

“We are talking about over the course of the next couple of days seeing wind chill values as low as minus 40, minus 50, even minus 55 degrees, especially the further north and west you go where they have wind chill warnings in place. When we talk about wind chill values that low on exposed skin that could have frostbite setting in, in as little as 5 to 10 minutes,” said Rutt.

Jason Rowing and his wife are headed for warmer weather over Christmas. But the first part of their drive to Texas will be in subzero temperatures.

“My wife is very, she likes to prepare so she is throwing in a lot of blankets we’re making sure the car, we are taking the car in for servicing making sure everything is good, she’s packing blankets water, everything just in case we breakdown on the way,” said Rowing.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Rowings are taking the right steps to ensure their safety. The administration also reminds us to stay with our car if we are stranded and make sure it is visible. And be mindful of Carbon Monoxide poisoning. If you’re stuck, don’t run your car for long periods of time with the windows up.