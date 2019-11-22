Holiday travel rush underway at Sioux Falls Regional Airport

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The holiday rush is already underway for passengers at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. You can expect a larger number of people flying in and out of Sioux Falls through next weekend.

A busy holiday travel season should push passenger numbers at the Sioux Falls Airport to a new a yearly record. The airport is also expecting to set a new daily passenger record a week from Sunday. So we asked people at the terminal what they’re doing to beat the crowds.

Getting an early jump on the holidays is on the flight plan for Denise Bird and her family as they travel from Las Vegas to Minnesota.

“We’re trying to accommodate both sides of the family this year so we’re hitting my husband’s side early and then my side, late,” Bird said.

Even people on business trips were pleasantly surprised that the holiday surge wasn’t more disruptive.

“Coming from Las Vegas, I was expecting the lines to be longer and they weren’t. We got in, got done, then we could sit for two hours waiting for the plane,” Karen Vermeer of Boyden, Iowa said.

Packing smartly is a priority for many holiday travelers. That way, they can avoid any delays going through the security line.

“We started probably a week ago, compiling everything and kind of like your list with Santa Claus you have to check it twice to make sure you’ve got everything,” Bird said.

“I don’t pack well. I kind of travel too heavy,” Donna Rolsma said.

Donna Rolsma winters in Nevada, but became holiday homesick for Sioux Falls.

“It’s a little more like the holiday here in South Dakota. It just didn’t seem like people were into it yet,” Rolsma said.

Showing up early and coming prepared is a winning strategy for holiday air travel, especially for young families.

“When it comes to traveling with the kids, have plenty of snacks and plenty of potty breaks and you’re in good shape,” Bird said.

Those snacks, such as cookies and candies and other solid foods, are allowed in carry-on luggage.

Friday also marked a big milestone for Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Crews finished the baggage claim expansion, marking the end of 10 years of major upgrades to the terminal.

TSA officials shared some statistics on one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

• An estimated 2,100 people depart on Nov. 27.

• More than 2,200 travelers are expected at the airport on Dec. 1.

• More than 1,700 people will depart on Dec. 2.