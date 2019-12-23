Holiday travel off to smooth start for people in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather and an internet outage has already complicated travelers who are trying to get home for Christmas.

Severe rain and flash flooding temporarily closed the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday morning. The Sacramento airport lost internet service Saturday night after a car crash damaged fiber-optic cables The outage resulted in lengthy flight delays as airport workers had to manually check in passengers and baggage during the holiday season.

This week is set to be busy for people flying in and out of airports.

Remember an iconic scene from Home Alone? The McAllisters rush through a crowded airport so they don’t miss their flight, all while unknowingly leaving behind their young son to foil two burglars and save Christmas.

That may be what many of us think about when it comes to traveling the week of Christmas. Natasha Justice says, thankfully, that hasn’t been her experience.

“I’ve heard the horror stories and people travel and how busy it is,” Justice said.

Monday morning, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport was pretty calm for travelers like Joe and Lisa Blotsky. They’re on their way to Las Vegas, and were worried it would be busy.

“I was when I pulled in and noticed all those cars. It doesn’t look too bad so far,” Joe said.

After winter weather delayed and canceled flights all over the country over Thanksgiving, the weather forecast for KELOLAND is much milder this week.

“In South Dakota, you always have to be concerned about the bad weather. Never traveled on the holidays before, but I always see and hear about the scare about it and traffic and all the people, but it’s great right now,” Lisa said.

Lisa knows what it’s like to have weather cancel a flight, leaving her stuck in an airport.

“It was a lot of work. It was painful. Had to find hotel rooms, had to find new flights with a different airline and everything. So, it was stressful,” Lisa said.

So far, the easy travel day seems like an early Christmas present.

Justice says, no matter what, getting to your destination is the real gift.

“It’s good to be home. It’s great to go and get away, and have memories, but it’s always great to be home,” Justice said.