Holiday travel expected to be up from 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s one of the busiest travel days of the Christmas season as people start heading out for the holiday.

AAA is projecting nearly 110 million Americans will travel Wednesday through January 2nd.

A spokesperson for the travel organization says it’s a sizeable increase over last year.

It’s off to Minnesota for Chad Rogers, his mother, and her dog.

The Mitchell man stayed home last year for Christmas because of the pandemic.

“Finally able to get out and do some stuff, so it’s kind of nice,” Traveler Chad Rogers said.

AAA is expecting a 34% increase in holiday travel this year compared to 2020.

“I think a lot people just have a lot of pent-up demand for getting back out on the roads to visit many especially, maybe to see places they had planned trips for last year but maybe weren’t able to go,” AAA SD spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

Traveling by car is expected to be the most popular choice with more than 100 million people projected to hit the roads.

“Expect the highways to be busy, especially at certain times during the holiday, this evening, tomorrow evening as people get off work,” Steward said.

As for Rogers, he’s getting ready to enjoy some family time in Minnesota.

“It’s a good thing. I kind of like doing the family stuff and all of that, so we haven’t been up there in two years obviously, so it will be nice to get up there and have some fun,” Rogers said.

AAA says air travel will see a 184% increase in travelers compared to last holiday season.