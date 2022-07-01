SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In addition to busy roads, you’ll also find crowded airports. With a holiday surge in travelers, there’ve been thousands of canceled and delayed flights over the last few days.

According to the TSA, more than 2.4 million travelers headed to U.S. airports on Thursday alone. More than 5-thousand flights were delayed and 500 were canceled.

Those flying to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport were not immune.

“We were delayed getting out of Louisville, but they made up the time, I made up my connection. They were trying to see if I would change planes before I even got to the airport,” said Deb Rottweiler, flyer.

“My flight coming out on Monday got canceled so then I had to jump off from a Delta flight off to a United Flight so instead of a direct flight in, I ended up taking a connection through Denver,” said Craig Jorgensen, flyer.

People across the country are experiencing delayed flights, problems with Lyft and Uber, and even shortages of workers but here at the Sioux Falls Airport, people flying in are telling me that their flights have been going pretty smooth.

“I’ve lucked out anytime I’ve traveled recently and today was no exception. I got to the airport and had no issues,” Lori Bosanko said.

“I do a lot of traveling and at least coming here was much easier. Flying in and out of Houston the airports are really big, and it was nice being able to have the car right here,” said Aaron Farris, flyer.

One flyer wants to remind everyone to be patient this holiday weekend, even if you face delays.

“At the end of the day, you’ll get your flight. Might have to spend a night but the next day, you’ll get a flight. But this flight to Sioux Falls was one of easiest ones I’ve ever had,” Michael Yemba, flyer said.

Flyers and airport personnel want to remind people to get to the airport earlier than expected for security check-in.