SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shipping deadlines are approaching as the countdown to Christmas is five days.

Here’s a breakdown of some shipping deadlines left ahead of the holiday.

United States Postal Service

• Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express – this is the USPS’s fastest mailing system and it provides next-day to 2–day delivery service by 6 p.m. locally.

See the full list of the USPS holiday shipping deadlines for 2022.

FedEx

• Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight.

• Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight.

• Dec. 23: FedEx same day.

See FedEx’s full list of deadlines for the 2022 holiday season.

UPS

• Ground: UPS isn’t providing a cutoff for ground shipping — you’ll need to get an estimate via UPS’s website and that estimate will vary depending on where you are and where you’re shipping to.

• Dec. 20: UPS 3-Day Select.

• Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air.

• Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air.

• Dec. 23: Normal pickup and delivery service.

• Dec. 24: Normal delivery service.

See all of UPS’s shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season.

Amazon

Amazon offers 2-day, 1-day and same day delivery with shipping with Prime memberships.

Sioux Falls police say while it is convenient to have packages arrive at your home, you should also consider picking up the gift from the delivery company. You can also schedule a time for the package to be delivered when you are home or have a neighbor grab it for you.

Authorities also say people should always get tracking numbers for items you buy online. Then you can validate any notifications you get about the shipment.

You should also inspect the URL of the link in any email or text messages you receive to be safe.