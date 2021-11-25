Holiday run helps support The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chilly start to the Thanksgiving holiday didn’t stop hundreds of runners from supporting a local cause.

With temperatures in the teens, every breath was visible at Thursday morning’s Run for Food where turkey was the headgear of choice.

“Everybody’s just enjoying the holiday and remembering what we’re all grateful for today,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The annual holiday run is more than a workout – it’s The Banquet’s biggest fundraiser.

“This helps so many people in our community who day by day struggle to figure out where their next meal is going to come from,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“It’s for a good cause. They’re giving food to people that need it,” Brandon runner Reagan Askdal said.

Reagan Askdal ran the 5K alongside her mom.

“It makes me feel happy and warm inside that we get to help out people that are less fortunate because they still deserve to get food on this Thanksgiving and have a good time,” Askdal said.

The event featured runners of all kinds, including the four-legged variety.

“They need the exercise,” Sioux Falls runner Emily Wilson said.

Emily Wilson says she loves to run with her dog and is part of a larger group giving back through Run for Food.

“We have a good group of women here from Sioux Falls Women Run and we try to support local activities like this,” Wilson said.

Once the runners cross the finish line, the rewards are donating to a worthy cause and of course Thanksgiving dinner.

“We’re hosting this morning and then we’re going to my mom’s this afternoon, so there will be plenty of eating to be had,” Sioux Falls runner Emily Hutchinson said.

“Going to my in-laws and letting them feed me and let them do the dishes,” Wilson said.

A holiday tradition unlike any other.

If you’d like to donate to The Banquet, click here.