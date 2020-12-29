Holiday recycling: What you should leave out of your bin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you celebrate the holidays, you may be noticing more trash piling up.

Marissa Begley, who’s in charge of marketing and communications at Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls, says the facility sees more material coming in this time of year.

“Here locally we do see an increase, especially with cardboard. You think of all the online shopping we’re doing, there’s a lot more cardboard boxes coming through, especially between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day,” Begley said.

While cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, and many other items get the green light, there are some things that shouldn’t be tossed into your Sioux Falls area recycling bin.

In fact, while KELOLAND News was at Millennium Recycling, Begley spotted a fabric Christmas decoration that ended up at the facility.

“If it makes it in with our material and goes into say our paper processor this is going to act as a contaminant and they’re going to pay us less for that material,” Begley said.

“Year round we’ll see Christmas lights. It’s funny how often Christmas lights come through. People clean out their attic or something like that, but around the holidays we tend to see it even more,” Millennium Recycling Operations Manager Jonathan Cisar said.

Operations Manager Jonathan Cisar says the strings get tangled up in the system, and they have to be cut out.

Many wrapping papers, including shiny and glittery paper, shouldn’t be recycled either.

“We like to say give it the rip test. If you give it a quick rip and it rips easily, then it’s usually just paper and that can be included,” Begley said.

Mixing non-recyclable materials with recyclables can lead to unnecessary waste.

“Don’t put it in recycling at all because we’re ultimately going to have to throw it away and probably some of the stuff around it. If they put non-recyclables in a recyclable container and it’s smashed it all goes in the garbage, so now we’ve just lost some recyclable material as well,” Cisar said

When it comes to recycling, the rule to follow is ‘when in doubt, leave it out.’

Other items you should leave out of your recycling bin include ribbons, bows, trees, and ornaments.

For a full list of items that you can and can’t recycle here.

You do have other disposal options.

For example, Christmas lights can be taken to the Sioux Falls Household Hazardous Waste facility.

Additionally, the city’s Christmas tree drop-off locations are now open