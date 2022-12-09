SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have about two weeks to get all your Christmas shopping done.

There’s no doubt there will be plenty of shoppers in Sioux Falls Saturday.

One place you might want to try is the ‘Holiday Market’, a one-day special event planned for downtown.

The hallways inside the Jones 421 building will be packed Saturday with 21 pop-up vendors.

“So I have everything coming in from jewelry to vintage clothing,” Anndell Wubben said.

Wubben, who owns Henna Harvest that specializes in body art, organized the event.

She says ‘Holiday Market’ is a way to get people to think about shopping in Uptown.

“So all of uptown which is 6th street and north heading up to the Falls, but not everybody is aware of it,” Wubben said.

Wubben, who will be selling these handcrafted ornaments and mugs, says to think of ‘Holiday Market’ as a sidewalk arts festival.

“Exactly, but on a much smaller scale,” Wubben said.

And indoors out of the cold.

There’s something special for the kids, while you’re enjoying a cup of coffee here at the Source, they’ll have storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus at 10 am.

The extra foot traffic is what Darcy Green is looking for.

She owns the Brosia Bowl and hopes the ‘Holiday Market’ will open people’s appetites to her restaurant, which she says is a hidden gem.

“I like to think so, but I think everybody in this building is a hidden gem, they all started from scratch, there are a lot of women-owned businesses in here,” Green said.

And Saturday they’ll be joined by a lot of vendors which will make the Holiday Market a one-stop shop.

“There’s so many things down here for everybody we’ve got food we got coffee gift shops shopping it’s just a great place to do your last-minute holiday shopping,” Green said.

The Holiday Market starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.