SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights on Lotta was able to donate more than $7,000 to charity this year.

Each year, people drive through the southern Sioux Falls neighborhood to check out the strings of holiday lights and huge inflatables.

This year, the money raised will go towards Big Paws Canine Foundation. It trains and donates service dogs to veterans with disabilities and former first responders injured in the line of duty.

Donations will also help the non-profit K-9s for Warriors.