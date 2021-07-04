Holiday heat dangers: staying safe in the sun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Karmen Weinzirl and her husband take frequent walks to help with his cancer treatments. With this heat, they have to be mindful of the weather.

“We try to go when it’s a little bit cooler out. There’s also been a breeze the last couple days which has really helped. And then we make sure that we bring our water, and we just go slow and at kind of a nice steady pace,” Weinzirl said.

If you’re planning to be outside this weekend, watch out for symptoms of heatstroke.

“Well, when you’re out in the heat in the direct sun, your cooling system can sometimes not function as it normally would. When that starts to fail, you’re going to have excessive sweating, fatigue, shortness of breath, maybe even some chest discomfort,” Jeffrey Anderson, M.D. said.

Dr. Jeffrey Anderson said you have to drink plenty of water and make sure that you can find some shade if needed, especially if you have preexisiting health concerns.

“You just have to be mindful of the heat and avoid the direct sunlight. Make sure that you have plenty to drink. Stay hydrated. And just a reminder, coffee, iced tea, beer, are not hydration solutions. So we’re talking about non caffeinated, non-alcoholic fluids,” Dr. Anderson said.

Taking breaks is necessary for lawncare worker Elijah Javier.

“Just drinking lots of water, taking breaks when we need too. Just kind of trying to get through it,” Javier said.