SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Goodbye Holiday, hello Circle K.

Twelve area Holiday stations are set to become Circle K in a rebrand that has already begun, with work kicking off at the store at 7125 West 26th St. The rebranding process is expected to take about 6 weeks, although one store, located at 1731 S. Cliff Ave. is being torn down and rebuilt as a new Circle K location and is expected to reopen this summer.

While the exterior signage is changing on the outside to Circle K, décor, employee uniforms, products and programs have already been introduced into local stores since Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT) acquired the Holiday Stationstores brand in 2017.

“Our guests will still enjoy the same products and offerings they’ve known and loved. And over time, we’ll be enhancing their experience with innovative new products and services that Circle K is known for and continues to introduce globally,” said Gary Brant, Vice President of Operations for ACT.

The Sioux Falls stores are the first Holiday Stationstores to be converted to the Circle K brand. The

company has not set or announced plans for further rebranding efforts beyond Sioux Falls.