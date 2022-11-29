SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizations across the country are receiving vital donations on this Giving Tuesday. But, one local nonprofit is hoping you’ll also do some holiday shopping for the people it serves.

Christmas trees are part of the holiday decorations at Papa Woody’s in Sioux Falls, but these aren’t your average ornaments.

“We forget that sometimes the holidays are hard,” Papa Woody’s Owner Lisa Esser said.

The trees are decorated with tags featuring items ranging from t-shirts to trampolines, a wish list provided by children and adults with special needs.

“We encourage our customers to come and pick them up and take them out and go do some shopping, wrap the gift, and bring them back with the tag,” Esser said.

“It’s such a meaningful and powerful project that really just has a positive ripple effect in the lives of so many children and adults,” LifeScape Foundation Director of Development Jocy Smith said.

The recipients are residents of LifeScape, where Jocy Smith is the Director of Development.

“We are a local nonprofit that supports children and adults with disabilities, right here in our community,” Smith said.

And it’s a cause that hits close to home for Papa Woody’s owner Lisa Esser.

“We have a son that actually has some needs himself and we’ve paired with LifeScape for his needs and so it’s nice to be able to find an organization like LifeScape that we understand the importance of having them every day and what they do for our community,” Esser said.

Papa Woody’s is one of three businesses participating in the Holiday Blessings fundraiser, which allows LifeScape to provide hundreds of gifts for people in need.

“Some of the residents that live at LifeScape are not home for Christmas and can’t be home and so I think it’s really important for us to remember that sometimes getting a gift under the tree is all these people need so they can have some normalcy to their life and feel like they’re a part of their community,” Esser said.

Making their holidays that much brighter.

“It’s so fulfilling when we get to deliver those gifts and people just light up,” Smith said.

The tags are also available at Dairy Queen in Sioux Falls and The Keg Chicken.

Once you pick up a tag, simply buy the gift and return it to the business or LifeScape by December 16th.