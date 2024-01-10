SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With daytime high temperatures expected to slip below zero this weekend, it’s only fitting we acknowledge a game played on ice.

Hockey Day South Dakota is set for Saturday, and will celebrate teams across the state, including the Brandon Valley Ice Cats.

“Hockey Day means everything for this program. I’m not even sure if we’ve had a Hockey Day in South Dakota where Brandon gets to be recognized, but the fact that we’re recognized and get to represent hockey is a big deal for this program,” Brandon Valley head coach Dylan Campbell said.

The Sioux Falls Stampede and South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association will mark the day with Varsity, JV, and Bantam games featuring Brandon Valley and Watertown here at the PREMIER Center.

“To be able to play at an establishment like the Denny Sanford, growing the game of hockey, getting to showcase a program that is new and continues to flourish and get to those next steps is really big for the program,” Campbell said.

“It’s cool to see how much hockey is growing in South Dakota, and I hope it keeps growing,” Brandon Valley Ice Cats junior Caleb Poncelet said.

Caleb Poncelet is a junior with the Ice Cats and has been playing hockey for nearly a decade.

“When I started, we didn’t have our newer outdoor rink and now we have a newer one that has a chiller, so that’s a big growth, and we’re looking at getting an indoor rink soon, so hopefully that comes through, too,” Poncelet said.

Brandon recently broke ground on a new multi-million dollar indoor hockey rink.

“That’s everything for this program, even today, we can’t even practice because of snow, so we battle conditions other programs don’t, we get about half the practices they do,” Campbell said.

Campbell hopes the venue brings the Ice Cats one step closer to their neighbors to the east.

“If you go one state over, hockey is everything to the state of Minnesota, so continuously doing those efforts to get the neighboring communities out and understanding hockey can be a contributing factor is a big deal,” Campbell said.

As for Saturday’s games in Sioux Falls, Poncelet has one last request.

“Be there and cheer loud,” Poncelet said.

Brandon Valley plays Watertown on Saturday, with the Bantam game starting at 10:00 a.m., followed by JV at noon, and varsity at 2:00. Tickets are $12 for all three games, plus entry to the Sioux Falls Stampede and Omaha Lancers game at 6:05.