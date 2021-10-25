Hobo Days arrests, charges down from last year, Brookings County Sheriff report says

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges and arrests were down this year during Hobo Week in Brookings associated with South Dakota State University, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office said in its Hobo Days report posted on its Facebook account.

The arrests are from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 through 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were 82 charges, which is 40 fewer than the 122 in 2020. There were 36 arrests compared to 46 in 2020.

There were more driving under the influence charges but fewer underage possession of alcohol or underage open container charges this year.

The Sheriff’s Office said 22 people were charged with DUI, which is eight more than in 2020. Underage possession of alcohol and underage open container charges dropped by 12 from 31 to 19 this year.

There were 17 misdemeanor drug charges and five felony charges.

Number also dropped from last year in the categories of assault, disorderly conduct, sale of tobacco to a minor and miscellaneous traffic charges.

Fewer people were caught using an illegal license this year. There were seven charges for possession of a revoked, altered or fictitious license compared to 14 last year.