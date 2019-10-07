Hobo Day, Dakota Days arrest reports

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The arrest tallies from homecoming weekend at South Dakota’s two biggest universities have been finalized.

At Hobo Day in Brookings County, there were 46 arrests from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 through noon on Sunday, Oct. 6. There were 18 DUI charges, 18 underage possession of alcohol or open container charges, 10 misdemeanor drug charges and five felony drug charges. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office posted the tally on its Facebook page.

At Dakota Days in Clay County, authorities said there were 31 arrests related to homecoming. The number of arrests was down from 53 in 2018. On Twitter, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said one man was booked Friday evening and was back in jail early Sunday morning, but DWI arrests were down by almost half.