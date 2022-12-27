LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — The Terry Peak Ski Area is full of visitors today. After receiving several feet of snow over the last two weeks, the slopes are perfect for skiers and snowboarders.

With warmer temperatures and plenty of snow, these skiers and snowboarders are spending their day off at Terry Peak.

“We came out and went snowmobiling yesterday, skiing today, we came up Thursday so we are just making a long weekend of it,” Ben Lauck, visitor, said.

“We’re on a friends and family Christmas vacation,” Minnie Sauser, visitor said.

“We are happy to have most of our slopes open for Christmas because it’s been since 2019 that we’ve had the slopes open like what we do today,” Linda Derosier, Terry Peak Ski Resort, said.

Each year during Christmas Break, the ski resort is a busy place. You will find people lined up at the ski lifts, warming up inside, and eating hot food.

“This is a great week for families to get out and enjoy the snow,” Derosier said.

While it’s important to enjoy your time and have fun at Terry Peak, staff is urging everyone to be as safe as possible.

“Everybody should take measures and learn the skier’s responsibility code so that we can all stay safe out there,” Derosier said.

So that, visitors like Ben Lauck, Minnie Sauser and Gabe Lauck will continue to spend their time in the Black Hills and Terry Peak.

“I love it up here, especially in the winter, it’s so much different in the summer. It’s just beautiful out and I love it up here,” Gabe Lauck, visitor, said.

Terry Peak is open every day this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.