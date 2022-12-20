SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’ve been counting down the days to hit the slopes at Great Bear, you’ll now only have to wait only a handful of days.

Opening day is December 26th.

The last few days have been good for making snow.

“What we’ve had is a combination of cold, artic air, when you get lows in the single digits and highs in the teens, with relatively calm, consistent winds since last Friday, it’s perfect, we’ve made so much snow, I can’t believe it,” general manager, Dan Grider said.

General manager, Dan Grider says he believes they have enough snow right now, and they will wrap up snow making operations soon.

“What we did last night is we started shutting down the guns, pushing down the piles so we can see where we are at and what we have, we will continue to do that today and tomorrow and then Wednesday night when those winds start rolling in,” Grider said.

He adds that they were originally aiming to open on December 22nd.

“We saw these cold temps coming in, we said let’s keep our foot on the gas pedal and make as much snow as fast as we can,” Grider said. “Last year we didn’t open until the 30th of December, the year before it was the 28th, typically we are getting open the middle of December, sometimes the first week of December, it has changed a little bit, you just have to be patient in this business.”

Plus, if the weather cooperates, Grider says they hope to have nearly 100% of the runs open.

“Next week is going to be crazy out here,” Grider said.

Skiing, snowboarding and tubing open at 9 a.m. on December 26th. There will be extended hours over the holidays through January 2nd, including a fireworks show at midnight on New Year’s Eve.