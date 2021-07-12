Hit and run victim’s GoFundMe raises money for recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jon Clarey was riding his moped on Saturday, July 3, when he was struck by an SUV at the intersection of 49th Street and Solberg Avenue in Sioux Falls.

According to Jon’s wife, Caitlin, this crash resulted in two broken vertebrae, multiple broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and a fractured skull. He has been in the hospital since that day, and while his condition is still serious, his loved ones say things have improved.

“Jon makes strides toward recovery every day,” says Caitlin. “We are all patiently awaiting the day we get to see his bright blue eyes again and hear his laugh.”

“The worst things happen to some of the best people.” Caitlin Clarey

Caitlin says that Jon is able to move all of his extremities and can now follow commands, give a thumbs up and hold up fingers on command. He is also able to squeeze her hand. “The biggest struggle now,” she says, “is pain.”

Caitlin says Jon’s doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery, but that it may take a couple of years. “It is a marathon, not a sprint,” she says.

In an effort to aid in that recovery, Jon’s friend and co-worker, Justin Parrott, started a GoFundMe titled “Jon Clarey’s Recovery Fund”. This fundraiser has been set up to raise money for Jon’s medical bills and has so far seen success, clearing its $10,000 goal and continuing to climb.

KELOLAND News spoke with Parrott and some of Jon’s other co-workers about the campaign and what Jon means to them. We will be updating this story with their words later in the day.