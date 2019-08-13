Hit and run update and safety tips

The sheriff is urging anyone with information on the driver who hit Jasmine Chheng to come forward.

The driver left the 15-year-old lying on the interstate with life-threatening injuries. She may have been there for hours.

A plea on Facebook specifically asks Jasmine’s friends to let them know about any information they may have.

They’re also asking for possible passengers to come forward.

The sheriff’s post also gives a possible time frame for the crash – saying it happened sometime between 10:30 on Sunday night and 3 Monday morning.

KELOLAND News spoke with the sheriff this afternoon and he says investigators have been busy following up on several tips. But at this point they haven’t found the driver… and Jasmine’s family is still waiting for answers.

This case raises some important issues that affect everyone on the road. KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes talked to a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy about what you should do if you ever find yourself stranded on the interstate.

Along with the basic traffic laws, there are some other things to keep in mind when you’re on the interstate.

Teenagers need to follow more rules than adults.

With speeds of 80 mph, the interstate can be a scary place to have car trouble. And if you’re unable to get to the nearest off ramp…

“Get as far to the right as you possibly can, and then stay away from the driving lane. So, if you’re going to be on the side of the road making phone calls, get off the road and stay away from traffic,” Sgt. Mark Jastram said.

Once you’re on the side of the road, you should immediately put on your flashers.

“State law requires that vehicles move over for flashing yellow lights, and whenever somebody needs help, give us a call. We’re more than happy to come out and assist in whatever needs to happen. Whether it means give them a ride, help them get a hold of somebody, we’re there to help keep everybody safe,” Sgt. Mark Jastram said.

Kids can only be on the road at certain times depending on their age.

Teenagers can get two different types of licenses. The first is a learner’s permit.

“What that does is that allows you to drive a vehicle between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. with a licensed over 18-years old in the passenger seat. Directly across from the driver. And then from, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. you can drive with a parent or guardian only,” Sheriff Mark Jastram said.

A restricted license removes the need to have a licensed driver between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. But no matter what license you have, you need to be courteous and aware of the drivers around you.

“General rule, if you see a car on the side of the road, if it’s safe, get over,” Sgt. Mark Jastram said.

If you have any information on Monday’s hit and run call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 605 -764 – 5651.