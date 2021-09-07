Hit-and-run suspect stopped and got out of vehicle before leaving scene, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 82-year old Sioux Falls man is facing several charges following a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Xe Tran

Police say Xe Tran was driving Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a 34-year old man.

Surveillance video from the area helped police identify Tran. Police say he stopped and got out of the vehicle before driving away.

He is charged with Failure to yield to a pedestrian, felony hit and run, no drivers license and no insurance.

Police did not have an update on the victim’s condition.

