Hit-and-run occurs during stolen vehicle call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a timely reminder because Sioux Falls police are looking for a suspect who stole a truck and crashed into two homes on the west side of Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 6 a.m. near 16th and Marion. Police say someone took the truck and then hit two attached garages located side-by-side before running off. Nobody was hurt.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and a tow truck also responded to safely remove the truck from one of the garages.

While KELOLAND News was on the scene, our photojournalist caught a hit-and-run driver in the act. The driver of a car clipped another moving car and then drove off. But look closely. The driver of the car that was struck runs after the hit and run driver with a baseball bat and smashes the back window.