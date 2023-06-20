SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Las Vegas man is accused of driving drunk and hitting a person crossing Minnesota Avenue on Saturday night, leaving the victim unconscious.

Tuesday in court, a prosecutor said Jose Gutierrez-Zaptien sped away from the crash.

Jose Gutierrez-Zaptien

The victim woke up while emergency crews were working on him, but did not remember what happened.

Police say the 40-year-old victim’s injuries were incapacitating.

Police used surveillance cameras and witness reports to track down the pickup involved in the crash.

They allegedly found the 41-year-old suspect in the driver’s seat and made an arrest.

Gutierrez is charged with hit and run and DUI. Today the judge set his bond at $2,500 cash only.